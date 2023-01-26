Enos S. Stoltzfus, 90, of 2366 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his home. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late John L. and Annie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. He was the husband of the late Mary Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, who died in 2017. A retired farmer and cabinet maker, Enos was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 4 sons, John married to Barbara Blank Stoltzfus, Amos married to Katie King Stoltzfus, Enos, Jr., married to Sarah Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Daniel married to Katie Glick Stoltzfus, all of Lancaster; 6 daughters, Susie married to Elam King, Leola, Annie married to Melvin Petersheim, Rebecca married to Levi King, both of Manheim, Mary married to Levi Kauffman, Honey Brook, Emma married to John King, Strasburg, Barbara married to John Glick, New Providence; daughter-in-law, Sarah married to Alvin Glick, KY; 112 grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are: 2 brothers, Benjamin married to Naomi Stoltzfus, Isaac married to Marian Stoltzfus; 4 sisters, Mary married to Jacob Glick, Annie married to Ephraim Miller, Emma married to Reuben Fisher, Barbara married to Daniel Petersheim; sister-in-law, Rebecca Stoltzfus Kauffman. He was preceded in death by a son, Benuel Stoltzfus; 5 grandchildren; siblings, Daniel, Samuel, Levi, Rachel, Sarah Stoltzfus, Lizzie Beiler, and an infant.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 9 AM with interment following in Myer's Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home till the time of the service. Furman's Leola
