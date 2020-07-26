Enos L. Groff, 86, of Warwick, RI, passed away at home Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Enos was born in Strasburg, PA on January 6, 1934 to the late Earl and Helen Groff.
He retired from his job as a customer service manager for US Air after 35 years of service and spent his retirement pursuing mastery of his many talents, traveling, and spending time with his family.
He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Holton) Groff for 67 years. He was Father of Michael Groff (Jean), Richard Groff (Elizabeth), Linda Eibel (Nick), Karen Groff, and John Groff (Elizabeth). Devoted and treasured Grandfather of Nicholas Eibel (Lauren), Jennifer Linton (Todd), Julie Silva, Matthew Groff (Samantha), Joseph Groff, Ellie Groff, and the late Michael Groff, Jr. Proud Great-Grandfather of Benjamin Eibel. He was beloved brother of Donald Groff (Nicole), Kenneth Groff (Shirley), Nancy Shenk (John†), Gerry Groff, and the late Eugene Groff (Ellen), and Wade Groff (Evelyn).
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org) or the American Heart Association (heart.org).
Please visit Enos' Memorial Page at