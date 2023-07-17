Enos K. Stoltzfus, age 80 of 416 Dry Wells Road, Quarryville, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of Sadie M. King Stoltzfus. Born in Churchtown, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Rachel King Stoltzfus. Enos was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 8 children: Barbara K., wife of Elam S. Zook of Denver, PA, Benjamin K., husband of Sadie K. King Stoltzfus of VA, Fannie K. Stoltzfus of Quarryville, Christian K., husband of Elizabeth K. Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus of Elizabethtown, Jonathan K., husband of Annie K. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Ronks, Annie K., wife of Henry B. Smucker of Christiana, Jacob K., husband of Priscilla Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, and Enos K. Jr., husband of Mary F. Fisher Stoltzfus of Holtwood, 55 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and a sister; Sarah K., wife of John Fisher of Quarryville. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sadie S. Zook, and 4 siblings: Annie K., late wife of Jacob Fisher, late husband of Fannie Zook Fisher of Quarryville, Samuel K. Stoltzfus, Katie K., late wife of the late Samuel S. Glick, and Jacob K., late husband of Fannie Smucker Stoltzfus of Christiana.
Funeral service will take place at the late home, 416 Dry Wells Road, Quarryville, on Tuesday, July 18th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until the time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
