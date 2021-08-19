Enos K. Miller, age 78, of 5068 White Oak Road, Paradise, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. He was the husband of Anna S. Fisher Miller and the late Rebecca K. Fisher Miller who died in 2011. Born in Witmer, he was the son of the late Christ S. and Sarah King Miller.
Enos was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He is survived by 12 children: Anna Mary wife of Lester Stoltzfus of Christiana, Benuel F. husband of Hannah Ebersol Miller and the late Annie Stoltzfus Miller, Gideon F. husband of Hannah Esh Miller both of Nottingham, Sarah Ann wife of Samuel E. Beiler of Gordonville, Abram F. Miller of Christiana, Christ S. husband of Rachel Zook Miller of Paradise, Enos K., Jr. husband of Mary Miller of Leola, Elam F. husband of Naomi Esch Miller of Paradise, Alvin F. Miller of New Holland, Levi Jay husband of Susie Fisher Miller of Christiana, Reuben F. husband of Rebecca Petersheim Miller of Herdon, PA, Melvin F. Miller at home, 51 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 9 siblings: Sadie K. wife of Daniel King of Howard, PA, Aaron K. husband of Sarah Fisher Miller of Gordonville, Christian B. husband of Ruth Miller of Willow Street, Emanuel K. Miller of Pequea, Naomi K. (wife of the late Elam B.) Stoltzfus of Bartville, Emma K. wife of Jacob Y. Beiler, Barbara K. wife of Ben G. King, both of Quarryville, Leah K. wife of Daniel B. Zook of Honey Brook, and John K. husband of Emma Fisher Miller of Delta. He was preceded in death by a son, Henry F. Miller, 4 grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Jacob K. Miller, Mary K. Huyard, Annie K. Zook, and Rebecca K. Miller.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 5068 White Oak Road, Paradise, on Friday, August 20, at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »