Enos E. Kellenberger, 86, of Lancaster, rejoined his wife, Frances Kellenberger, on November 1, 2022. He was born to the late Enos and Daisy Kellenberger here in PA. Enos spent an impressive 69 years with Conestoga Country Club, where he worked as the superintendent of the grounds and maintenance. He will have a plaque in his honor placed there to highlight his dedication.
Enos was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was quick to offer a helping hand and was supportive of all who he loved. He was nothing short of amazing to his children and enjoyed spending time with them and their families, whether that was working on cars every weekend or having Sunday breakfast together. He was fond of horse racing and traveling and had a talent for electrical work. Enos also enjoyed watching his granddaughters play softball and Monday golfing at the country club. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Left to treasure his memory are his children, James Charles (Shelva), Richard Kellenberger (Cheryl), Robert Kellenberger (Violet), Teresa Charles, Randy Kellenberger (Linda), Carol Oberholtzer (Dennis), Ronald Kellenberger (Joan), Barbara Zepp (Larry), Michael Kellenberger (Jenny Helena), David Kellenberger (Doreen); 21 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., at 12PM. The family invites guests to a viewing from 11AM to 12PM. Burial will take place at Riverview Burial Park following the service. Donations in Enos's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601.
