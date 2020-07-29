Emory Eugene "Butch" Gutshall, Jr., of Elizabethtown, PA passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was 67.
He was born in Lancaster, PA to Emory Eugene Gutshall, Sr. and Almeda May (Halbleib) Gebhard.
He attended Elizabethtown Mennonite Church.
He was very passionate about his motorcycle and loved riding with his friends. He was an avid NASCAR fan and raced late model cars at Silver Spring Speedway. He was a member of the Sons of American Legion Etown Post 329 and a life member of Mount Joy VFW Aux. Post 5752.
He is survived by companion Jill Gebhart, mother, Almeda M. Gebhard, daughter Angela M. Gutshall, son, Emory "Buddy" E. Gutshall, grandchildren, Connor, Sylas, Natalia, sister, Nancy Dimeler, brother R. Irvin Gebhard.
He is predeceased by father Emory Eugene Gutshall, Sr., sister Lois Reisinger, brother Allen Gebhard.
Cremation is through Cremation Services of Lancaster.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
