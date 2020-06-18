Emma W. Rhoades, 91, of Lititz, passed away on June 16, 2020. Born in Colerain Twp., she was the daughter of the late Ezra and Anna (Book) Wissler. She was married to the late William J. Rhoades who died in 1993.
\Emma was a long-time resident of Southern Lancaster County until she moved to the Brethren Village Retirement Community in 2003. She graduated from Colerain High School. Emma was employed at Lancaster County Board of Assistance for 20 years and served in several positions in various community agencies. Emma was instrumental in establishing the Food Bank, now called Solanco Neighborhood Ministries, which still exists today, serving the needs of families in the Solanco Area. Emma also served as secretary of the South East Health Center and was a member of Wesley Church in Quarryville. She served on several committees including co-chairman of the Wesley Historical Society, along with Donald Ridley.
Emma is survived by 6 children: William, Jr., husband of Judy of Fort Mills, S.C.; Robert G., husband of Pamela of Neffsville; Cathryn A. Grace of Lancaster; Cynthia J., wife of Kenneth F. Kametz of Lancaster; Barry L., husband of Dottie of Pequea; and Bruce F., husband of Caroline of Mt. Joy. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Katherin Rittenhouse.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Quarryville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Emma's memory may be made to the Brethren Village Benevolence Fund, 6 Conestoga Drive, Lititz, PA 17543. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Online guestbook at: