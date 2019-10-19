Emma W. Hoover, 93, of Ephrata, formerly of Clay Twp., passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Lincoln Christian Home.
She was born in Clay Township to the late Edwin Z. and Ella O. (Weaver) Hoover.
She was a member of Springville Mennonite Church.
Emma is survived by a sister, Esther Hoover and a sister-in-law, Katie Hoover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Menno, Eli, Phares, Aaron, Edwin and Norman Hoover and two sisters, Anna Hoover and Mary Stauffer.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 5 to 8PM at the Lincoln Christian Home, 1307 Apple Street, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, 9:00 AM at the Lincoln Christian Home with further services at 9:30 AM from Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin H. Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.