Emma V. Ranck, 87, of Paradise Township, died peacefully at home and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in Salisbury Township, she was the daughter of the late Galen and Susie (Hershey) Hostetter.
She was the wife of the late Parke H. Ranck for 60 years at the time of his passing in 2018.
Emma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and was dearly loved by many. She was very hospitable, enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing and crocheting. She was also an excellent cook. She especially enjoyed spending time with her swimming friends.
Emma was a faithful member of Strasburg Mennonite Church, where she taught Sunday school and cleaned the church for many years.
Emma is survived by her children: Patricia, married to Raleigh Rhodes; Peg, married to Michael Nolt; Parke, Jr., married to Sheila (Nolt); Pamela, married to Les Nolt and Petrina, married to Paul Westfall; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and her siblings, Sara Buckwalter and Hershey Hostetter of New Holland.
She was preceded in death by her sisters: Eleanor Hershey, Virginia Neff, Verna Denlinger, Mary Hostetter, Lydia Denlinger, Elverta Horst, and granddaughters, Danae, Danita, and Brianna Rhodes.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Hospice and Community Care for the wonderful care they gave during Emma's illness.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Quarryville. Online guestbook at: www.dewalds.com
