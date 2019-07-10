Emma V. Douglas, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Gene C. Douglas, Sr. She was born in Glade Springs, VA, daughter of the late Newton Lewis, Sr. and M. Elizabeth Norris Lewis Feltch. She was the owner, with her late husband, of Douglas Construction. She was of the Methodist faith, and enjoyed camping, traveling, painting, adult coloring, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, friends, and was a loving wife and mother.
Surviving are her children: Gene C. "Butch" Douglas, Jr.; Debra A. (Bela) Elek; and Sherry L. (Jennifer Eck) Douglas. Daughter-in-law: Janean L. Douglas. Six grandchildren: Angela Lease; Heidi Stewart; Greg Douglas, Jr.; John Harman, Jr.; Colby Baker; and Austin Douglas. Eight great-grandchildren. One sister: M. Jane (Leroy) Hallacher. She was preceded in death by one son: Gregory B. Douglas. Seven brothers: Newton, Jr., Frank, William, Ronald, Donald, Kenneth, and Dean Lewis.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Silver Spring Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com