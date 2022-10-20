Emma S. Lantz, age 94, of Ronks, passed away at Fairmount Homes on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. She was the wife of the late Phares O. Lantz, who passed away on January 19, 2011. She was born in Atglen, daughter of the late Simeon S. & Sallie J. Loar King.
She was a member of the Andrews Bridge Christian Fellowship, where in the past she was a Bible school teacher. In the past she had worked in the bakery department at Dutch-Way Farm Market of Gap.
Emma enjoyed crocheting, reading, gardening, and volunteering at Black Rock Retreat, Coatesville & New Holland Reuzit and Ten Thousand Villages. Emma enjoyed events with family, friends and her church community. She planned outings with her grandchildren and hosted holiday dinners. She and Phares took numerous bus trips together along with road trips to Kansas and Colorado to visit children and grandchildren. A special hobby was painting local scenery on antique saws.
Surviving are 4 children: Dwayne A. Lantz of Ronks, Paul E. husband of Lydia Fisher Lantz of Ronks, Randall L. husband of Mary DeYoung Lantz of Baldwin City, KS, Steven V. husband of Dawn Kaczor Lantz of New Holland, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sister Margaret Smoker of Gloucester, PA. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Lydia Kauffman, Titus & Roland King.
A celebration of life service will take place from the Andrews Bridge Christian Fellowship, 1873 Georgetown Road, Christiana, PA, on Monday, October 24th at 11 a.m., with Pastor Scott Phillips officiating. There will be a viewing at the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA on Sunday, evening from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in the Andrews Bridge Cemetery prior to the service.
