Emma N. Zimmerman, 79, passed away on Tuesday August 17, 2021 at the Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. She was born in East Earl Township to the late John B and Esther (Nolt) Zimmerman. She was the wife of Elmer S. Zimmerman. The couple was married on November 8, 1962.
Emma was a member of Clearview Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 9 sons; Harlan, husband of Lorraine (Martin) Zimmerman of Lebanon; Ronald, husband of Fern (Martin) Zimmerman of Ephrata; Elmer, husband of Glenda (Hoover) Zimmerman of Manheim; Richard, husband of Luann (Horst) Zimmerman of Narvon; Roy, husband of Suzanne (Horst) Zimmerman of Denver; Robert, husband of Loretta (Martin) Zimmerman of New Providence; John, husband of Joy (Bange) Zimmerman of Lititz; Gary, husband of Joanna (Stevens) Zimmerman of Stevens and David Zimmerman of Manheim; 2 daughters; Esther Mae, wife of Larry Shirk of Goshen, IN; and Mary Jane, wife of Mike Beiler of Fredricksburg; 37 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren. 1 brother, Mahlon, husband of Edna Zimmerman of New Holland and a sister-in-law, Ina Zimmerman of New Holland; 7 sisters; Mary, wife of Titus Zimmerman of Narvon; Ada Mae, wife of Lloyd Nolt of Narvon; Esther, wife of Rufus Reiff of Leola; Margaret, wife of the late Clarence Burkholder of New Holland; Alta, wife of Aaron Burkholder of Lewisburg; Ellen, wife of Harvey Burkholder of Stevens, and Susan, wife of Aaron Zimmerman of Lewisburg.
In addition to her parents and step mother, Katherine Zimmerman, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Zimmerman.
A viewing will be held Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 2:00 PM–4:00 PM and 6:00 PM–8:00 PM at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Rd, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 9:30 AM at Clearview Mennonite Church, 90 N. Esbenshade Rd., Manheim. Interment will take place in Clearview Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home, Manheim.
