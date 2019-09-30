Emma N. Zimmerman, 81, of 930 W. Quarry Rd., New Holland, entered into rest on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home. Her husband, Lloyd N. Zimmerman, survives.
Born in West Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late John Jacob and Emma (Nolt) Reiff.
Emma was a homemaker and a member of the Groffdale Conference.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 11 children: Martha married to Noah Horning, East Earl, Mervin married to Lena (Zimmerman) Zimmerman, Mansfield, OH, Frances married to Mark Horst, Penn Yan, NY, Wilmer married to Lydia (Nolt) Zimmerman, Shelby, OH, Eugene married to Verna (Zimmerman) Zimmerman, Ephrata, Lloyd married to Lorraine (Sensenig) Zimmerman, Lewis-burg, Ruth Ann married to Mahlon Zimmerman, Elma, IA, Emma married to Nelson Shirk, Plattville, WI, Luke Ray married to Marian (Burkholder) Zimmerman, Penn Yan, NY, James married to Sharon (Reiff) Zimmerman, Leola, Lamar married to Alma (Zimmerman) Zimmerman, New Holland, 90 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren, two siblings: Alta married to Ephraim Oberholtzer, Ephrata and Harvey married to Verna Reiff, Rudd, IA.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Esther Reiff who passed away on Saturday, September 28, an infant brother Norman, and two great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 9 a.m. at her late home with further services at 9:30 a.m. at Weaverland Mennonite Church with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held at her late home on Tuesday from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.