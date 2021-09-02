Emma N. (Zimmerman) Frey Weber, 88, formerly of Leola passed away on August 31, 2021 as a resident of Lincoln Christian Home. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late Noah H. and Esther S. (Nolt) Zimmerman. She was the loving wife of the late Marlin F. Frey, who passed away on August 15, 2006 and also the late Ion Weber, who passed away on July 3, 2017.
Emma was a member of Pequea Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference). She was employed by Martin's Pretzels, the former Girvin's Greenhouse, Achenbach's Pastry and in her later years she transported the Amish. She enjoyed stamping cards and giving them out to friends and family.
Emma is survived by her sons; Leon R. widower of Erma J. Frey of Leola and John H. husband of Nancy Jane Frey of Annville. Also surviving are step children; Vera wife of Ray Shantz, Murray Weber, Ray Weber, Ronald Weber and Shirley wife of Willard Martin all of Ontario, Canada, eleven grandchildren and thirty-one great-grandchildren. Siblings; Mary N. widow of Daniel Martin of Millmont, David N. husband of Emma Zimmerman of Leola, Lizzie N. wife of Ammon M. Martin of Leola and sister-in-law; Pauline Zimmerman.
In addition to her parents and her husbands, she is predeceased by two great-grandchildren and brothers, John N. and his wife Florence Zimmerman and Noah N. Zimmerman.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Pequea Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference), 4107 Red Well Dr., Gordonville, PA 17529 at 10:00 AM with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Kindly omit flowers.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
