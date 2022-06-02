Emma M. Zook, 66, of 2527 Buckwalter Rd., Manheim, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at her home. Born in Paradise, she was the daughter of the late Levi S. and Sarah A. Stoltzfus Fisher. She was the wife of Jacob R. Zook. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: 11 children, Mary married to Daniel S. King, Jr., Manheim, Christ married to Elizabeth Fisher Zook, Lititz, Sarah Anna married to Benuel Kinsinger, Robesonia, Lizzie married to Amos King, Lititz, Lavina married to Benuel Glick, Elliottsburg, Levi F. Zook, Landisville, Jacob R. Zook, Homer City, Moses F. Zook, Manheim, Emma M. Zook, Landisville, Noah married to Jane King Zook, West Palm Beach, FL, Stephen F. Zook, Manheim; 29 grandchildren; siblings, Katie married to James Bawell, Gordonville, the late Henry married to Emma Stoltzfus Fisher, Paradise, David married to the late Lydia Fisher Fisher, Oxford, Levi S. Jr., married to Lydia Stoltzfoos Fisher, Hannah married to John Miller, Sarah married to Isaac Stoltzfus, all of Paradise, Stephen married to Lydia Stoltzfus Fisher, Oxford; a foster sister, Violet Horst, Lancaster.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 9 AM EST with interment following in Mount Joy Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
