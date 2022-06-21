Emma M. Schoelkopf, 79, of Columbia passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. She was the wife of the late Donald R. Schoelkopf, Sr. who preceded her in death in 2012. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Anna Forry Keebler.
Emma graduated from Columbia High School and retired after 25 years of service from Y & S Candies where she was employed as an extruder operator.
She is survived by her children, Donald R. Jr. husband of Eileen (Murr) Schoelkopf; Lisa Schoelkopf; three grandchildren; sister, Janet Shoff and her brother, Stanley Keebler.
A funeral service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may view at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
