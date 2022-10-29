Emma M. Roberts, 93, of Stevens, and formerly of Lititz, died peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Gardens at Stevens. Born in Boyertown, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Kathryn Kauffman Sheeler. Emma was the loving wife of the late Jesse D. Roberts, Sr. who died in February of 2003.
For many years Emma was employed at various local shoe manufacturing companies. She was an active and faithful member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Lititz, and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the former Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital. Her interests included: cooking, baking, word and jigsaw puzzles, and coloring books. Emma had a deep passion for her family, and truly cherished all the time she could spend with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter, Catharine M. "Cathy" Davidson of Lititz, three sons: Ronald husband of Chris Roberts of Lebanon, Donald husband of Marilyn Roberts of Lititz, Dale Roberts of Delaware, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death is a son, Jesse D. Roberts, Jr, a son-in-law, Philip Davidson, a sister, Betty McDonald, and three brothers: Clarence, Russell, Jr. and Paul Sheeler.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service from St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 222 North Broad Street, Lititz, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 AM till the time of the service. Interment will be in Longenecker Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Emma's memory to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com