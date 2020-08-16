Emma Louise Nist Kraft, of Lancaster, went to be with her Lord on August 12, 2020. Born August 15, 1926 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. Nist and Hilda Kuhn Nist. Emma was the wife of Ralph V. Kraft, who died on July 17, 1997.
Emma was a retired teacher in the Lancaster School District, Conestoga School District, and the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf at Lampeter Strasburg, Martin Mylin Middle School, and served as a Reading Certification Specialist. After retiring, she enjoyed working as a Tour Guide with the Amish Farm and House for 28 years. Her volunteer efforts were many, throughout various community organizations and her church, including Past-President of Town Club Lancaster.
Emma met her husband at Millersville State Teachers College; they both graduated in the Class of 1949. Together, they were both avid bridge players.
Surviving is son Alan R. Kraft and wife Anne, daughter Barbara (wife of David Hogen), son Dr. James A. Kraft and wife Carol, eight grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, brothers, and one grandchild.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Grandview Methodist Church, 888 Pleasure Road, Lancaster, PA at a future date, followed by interment in the Church Memorial Garden.
Arrangements made by the Clyde Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA 17512.
