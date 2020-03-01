Emma Lillian Stumpf, age 100, of 400 St. Luke Dr., Lititz, PA, passed away on February 27, 2020 at Luther Acres. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Anna C. Holzwarth Stumpf.
She was a lifelong resident of Lancaster County. Emma was a 1937 graduate of the former Stevens High School. She was employed at the Fulton Bank for over forty-two years. She was the last surviving charter member of the Quarter Century Club of the Fulton Bank.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, the Bell Choir, the Martha Circle of Lutheran Church Women and the Social Ministry Committee. Emma was a fifty-year member of the Business and Professional Women's Club of Columbia and formerly of Lancaster, the Three Corner Club, A.A.R.P. #2491, serving as treasurer, and she served as a volunteer at Lancaster General Hospital and Luther Acres.
Emma was a former choir member and Sunday school teacher at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church.
She is survived by two nieces, Ruth, wife of Rev. Ray Dice, Frankenmuth, MI, and Mary Ellen, wife of Dr. Thomas Sherwood, II, State College, PA; two great-nephews and niece; and three great-great-nephews and four nieces.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Emma's Life Celebration Memorial Service at Luther Acres Chapel, 250 St. Luke Drive, Lititz, PA 17543, on Friday, March 6 at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Stephen Verkouw and The Rev. E. Walter Cleckley, Jr. officiating. Private interment will be in Woodward Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: The Memorial Fund, Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Luther Acres Caring Fund, c/o Luther Care, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
