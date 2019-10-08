Emma L. Potter, 81, of Lancaster went home to be with her Lord & Savior and dearly departed, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family left to honor & carry on her gift of love without a limit.
Born November 3rd, 1937 in Lebanon, PA. She graduated from Lebanon High School. After graduation, she relocated to Lancaster, PA. On October 10th, 1959 she married her "Dear" husband, Robert A. Potter, who preceded her in death. They will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on the day she is laid to rest.
She was employed by Sears for 25 years. Upon retirement, she took tremendous pride in the gift of raising her grandchildren & great-grandchildren in her home. Her simple pleasures were cooking for her family, enjoying a good book & traveling to the beach.
Emma is survived by 2 children: Kathryn & George, 4 grandchildren: Donald, Susan, Rob, Ryan, 5 great-grandchildren: Diamani, ShRon, Anja, CJ & Josh. She is also survived by her brother, Robert and sister, Kathy. She was predeceased by her parents, Lucy C. Benfer & Morris D. Miller, her brother, Morris, her daughter, Susan L., her son, Robert W. and her grandson, Ronald Proper.
Emma's Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA. There will be a private viewing at 1:00 p.m. followed by a 2:00 p.m. service. Interment will take place at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster, PA.
Memorial contributions in Emma's name can be made to Calvary Church.
