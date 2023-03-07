Emma L. King Lapp, age 92, of 322 Cains Road, Gap, passed away on Monday, March 6 at her home. She was the wife of the late Elias S. King who died February 23, 1996 and the late Christ B. Lapp who died August 30, 2015.
Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Samuel U. and Katie Lapp Beiler. Emma was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 4 children: David B. husband of Lena M. Stoltzfus King of Gap, Samuel B. husband of Emma K. Fisher King of Gordonville, Rachel B. wife of Samuel K. King of Homer City, PA, Katie B. Stoltzfus of Mountville, 4 step-children: Lavina S. wife of Benjamin B. Esch of Strasburg, David S. husband of Leah S. Esh Lapp of Ephrata, Eli S. Lapp, Samuel J. Lapp, both of Lancaster, 25 grandchildren, 14 step-grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and 6 siblings: John L. husband of Elizabeth Smucker Beiler of Honey Brook, Susie L. wife of Aaron Stoltzfus of Penn Yan, NY, Anna Mae wife of Ivan Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, Priscilla L. wife of Jonas King of Atglen, Barbara L. wife of the late Benuel Stoltzfus of Narvon, Emanuel L. husband of Priscilla Stoltzfus Beiler of Talmage. She was preceded in death by grandsons Steven and Emanuel King, and 7 siblings: Lydia L. Stoltzfus, Elizabeth L. Smucker, Mary A. Esh, Naomi L. late wife of Samuel Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Katie L. Beiler, David E. late husband of Sadie Mae Stoltzfus Beiler of Gap, Samuel U., Jr. late husband of Katie Ann Stoltzfus Beiler of Gap.
Funeral service will take place from the home of Samuel and Annie King, 5982 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, TODAY, Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Myers Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the home of David King, 320 Cains Road, Gap, from the time of this notice until the time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
