Emma Kathryn Grimm, age 100 passed away on November 14, 2022 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community. Emma was born in Lancaster PA daughter of Virden Earl Vickers and Ada Elizabeth Frankhauser Vickers. Besides her parents Emma was predeceased by her husbands, Robert Crawford Miller, Melvin Miller Gerhart, and Godfrey Grimm, her brothers Clarence Rodell Vickers, George Mitchell Vickers, Virden Earl Vickers, Jr. Harrison Clyde Vickers (husband of Edna Stekervetz Vickers), and her nephews James R. Vickers and James E. Vickers.
Emma was employed as a secretary for Armstrong World Industries for 38 1/2 years and was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, actively involved in her community she was involved with the Lancaster Recreation Commission, Happy Hearts, AARP, Grey Lady at LGH in the 1950's and 60's, and she received an award in 2013 for 25 years of active participation in the Senior Games.
Emma is survived by her stepdaughter Karen O'Hern wife of Richard, her grandchildren, Shawn, Corey, and Matthew O'Hern and Shannon Dowdell, 10 great-grandchildren. Her niece Becky Vickers-Gross, nephews Robert, Jere and Jeff Vickers.
Private graveside services are being held at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Emma's memory to a charity of your choice.
