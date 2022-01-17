Emma Jean Brown, 69, of East Earl, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at her home.
Born in Lancaster Twp., she was the daughter of the late Edwin G. and Emma (Metzler) Martin.
Emma Jean was employed for years in assembly line work at Weaver’s Chicken and Heritage Custom Cabinetry, both of New Holland, PA. She also served the Amish community as a taxi driver in the last several years.
Surviving are 14 siblings: Vera Mae married to Richard Zimmerman, Lititz, Edwin Ray married to Janet (Ebersole) Martin, Reinholds, Ervin Jay married to Joyce (Weaver) Martin, Venango, PA, Lee Roy married to Ann (Sensenig) Martin, Ephrata, Elmer married to Joanne (Givens) Martin, Stevens, Rosanne married to Nevin Zeiset, Stevens, Elvin married to Elaine (Martin) Martin, Denver, Elva married to Nathan Good, Denver, Velma married to Daryl Stauffer, Akron, Esther married to Gerald Boll, Stevens, Earl married to Pauline (Hurst) Martin, Stevens, Nelson married to Karla (Snyder) Martin, Denver, Leon married to Roxanne (Bricker) Martin, Denver, and Doris married to Timothy Beachy, Stevens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Erma (Brubaker) Martin.
A public visitation will be held at Metzler Mennonite Church, Ephrata, PA on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 2– 3 p.m. Burial will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Browse »