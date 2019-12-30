Emma J. Lehman

Emma Johanna (Ludemann) Lehman, 89, of Conestoga, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home. Born in Dow City, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Amanda (Detlefsen) Ludemann. She was the dedicated wife of the late B. Franklin Lehman.
Emma loved her family and prayed daily for each one, by name. She loved reading her Bible and dedicated her life to serving others. She was a hard worker and taught her children the same. She loved listening to her husband sing while playing any musical instrument he picked up. She often requested her children and grandchildren to sing and play for her, also. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening, table games (Rummikub), and putting photo albums together.
She is survived by six children: Marlene Brackbill, Mary Loney (John), Martha DeLong (James), Molly Brown (Bennett), Daniel Lehman (Lisa), Wes Lehman (Connie), 17 grandchildren and 33+ great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Nelson (Gene) and brother-in-law, Robert Gorman (Shirley).
She was preceded in death by two sisters; one son, Philip and one daughter, Susie.
Emma's memorial service will take place at Grace Baptist Church of Millersville, 121 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville, PA 17551 on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Traditional interment will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church of Millersville at the above address.
