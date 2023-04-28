Emma H. Zook, 76, of 3142A Old Philadelphia Pk., Bird-in-Hand, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at home. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Christ S. and Katie Hertzler Lapp. She was the wife of Elam B. Zook. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is also survived by six children, Christ L. husband of Susie Ann Zook Zook, Paradise, Alvin R. husband of Katie S. King Zook, Honey Brook, Sara Ann wife of David K. Lapp, Willow Street, David L. husband of Levina H. Stoltzfus Zook, Penns Valley, Samuel J. husband of Sadie B. Esh Zook, Bird-in-Hand, Ruth L. wife of Elam K. Glick, Gordonville; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Naomi wife of Elmer Stoltzfus, Stockton, MO, Anna wife of Abner Stoltzfus, Irish Valley, PA, Ruth wife of John Stoltzfus, Narvon, Rebecca Lapp, Gap; brother-in-law, David Stoltzfus, Gap.
She was preceded in death by: a grandson, Jacob Zook; siblings, Jacob Lapp, Lizzie Stoltzfus, Katie Lapp.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 9 AM EST from the late home with interment following in Gordonville Cemetery. A viewing will be held from the time of this notice until the service at the late home. Furman's-Leola
