Emma H. Martin, 92, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Lincoln Christian Home.
She was born in West Earl Township to the late Titus B. and Emaline (Hoover) Martin.
She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Emma was a kitchen manager for Landis Homes before retiring and later worked of Martin's Pretzels in Akron. She spent the last eight years living at Lincoln Christian Home where she received wonderful care.
Emma is survived by a brother, Paul H., husband of Anna Mae Martin of Manheim; two sisters, Ida Wenger, Etta Martin, both of Ephrata; 41 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank, Titus and Henry Martin and three sisters, Ruth, Esther and Anna Martin.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 5 to 8 PM at the Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Road, Leola. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »