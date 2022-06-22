Emma H. Fisher, 92, of 74-B Mcilvaine Rd., Paradise, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at her home. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late Andrew D. and Annie Hertzler Beiler. She was the wife of the late Jonas B. Fisher who died in 1989. A homemaker, Emma was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: a daughter, Elizabeth A. Fisher, Paradise; 4 sisters, Lizzie Zook, Lydia Esch, Rachel Smucker, and Annie Esh; a brother, Ezra married to Lizzie Beiler; sisters-in-law, Naomi Beiler and Fannie Beiler. She was preceded in death by: 4 brothers, Jacob, David, Samuel, and Andrew Beiler; 2 sisters, Katie Stoltzfoos and Mary Riehl.
Funeral services will be held from the Mark Stoltzfus Residence, 74 Mcilvaine Rd., Paradise on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 9 a.m. EST with interment in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
