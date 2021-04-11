Emma Grace Happle, 86, formerly of Manheim, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Moravian Manor. She was born in Dublin Township, Huntingdon County, PA, to the late Benjamin and Jennie (McMullen) Roddey.
Emma worked for the former Raymark Industries in Manheim. She loved spending time with her family and working in her flowerbeds. She was a Godly person who enjoyed attending church. Extremely close to her former husband, William G. Happle, they remained best friends until Bill died in 2016.
Surviving Emma are her daughter, Penny Happle Greener; her grandchildren, McKenna R. Greener, Lancaster, Preston W. Greener, Lancaster, and Afton E. Greener, Manheim; as well as her sister, Phyllis Fake, Manheim. Her sister, Lois M. Boozel preceded Emma in death.
Services and interment will be private.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »