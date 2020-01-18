Emma F. Stoltzfoos, 78, of 5873 Limeville Rd., Gap, died at home Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late David B. Stoltzfoos and daughter of the late David and Elizabeth Stoltzfus. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Mrs. Stoltzfoos is survived by children: Linda married to Paul Fisher, New Holland, Lloyd married to Emma Stoltzfoos, Gap, John Mark married to Kate Stoltzfoos, Gap, David Lee married to Dorothy Stoltzfoos, Coatesville, James married to Elizabeth Stoltzfoos, Gap, Fannie Ruth married to Daniel Stoltzfus, Canajoharie, NY, Steven Stoltzfoos, at home, Levi married to Miriam Stoltzfoos, Atglen; 40 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Elam married to Lydia Stoltzfus, Jonas married to Elsie Stoltzfus; sisters, Fannie Beiler, Lydia married to Samuel Stoltzfus; sisters-in-law, Sylvia and Fannie Stoltzfus.
She was preceded in death by brothers: Tobias and Samuel Stoltzfus, sisters; Barbara Zook, Katie Stoltzfus; sister-in-law, Lydia Stoltzfus, brother-in-law, Melvin Beiler.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at the home of Amos Stoltzfus 6005 Limeville Rd., Parkesburg. Viewing: at the late home till the service. Interment: Beacon Light Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
