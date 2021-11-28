Emma F. Snyder, 97, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Mount Joy, entered into rest on Friday November 26, 2021 at Masonic Village Health Care Center, Elizabethtown, PA. Born in Mount Joy Twp., she was the daughter of the late J. Clayton and Mamie Frey Tyson.
A 1942 graduate of the former Elizabethtown High School, Emma was an active and faithful member of Mount Joy Church of God. Prior to retiring, she was employed for 22 years in the Finishing Department at Donegal Industries in Mount Joy, Pa. Previously, she was employed as a server by the former Hostetter's Banquet Hall in Mount Joy, and their successor, The Gathering Place.
She is survived by four children, James W., husband of Marilyn Nosal Snyder, of Millheim, Pa., Gwendolyn T. Snyder of Lititz, Donald L. Snyder of Mount Joy, and Steven C., husband of Patty Shenk Snyder, of Mount Joy; four grandsons; one granddaughter; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Larry E. Snyder; a grandson, Dustin B. Snyder; and five siblings, Jacob Tyson, Minnie Mummau, Martha Machuski, and an infant brother and sister.
In keeping with Emma’s wishes there will be no formal service. Burial at Rissers Mennonite Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Masonic Village Elizabethtown staff at Washington 3 and the Masonic Village Hospice for their compassionate and loving care over the past months. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552, or to Masonic Village Compassionate Care Fund, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or to Masonic Village Hospice, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices com.
