Emma E. Martin, age 83 of Christiana, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of James E. Martin with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage in December. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Edna Graham Reimold. Emma attended Union Presbyterian Church in Kirkwood. She graduated from Pequea Valley High School, class of 1958. Emma was a very loving mother and housewife. She was very artistic, and in her free time, she loved researching genealogy, doing crossword puzzles, and writing.
Surviving besides her husband are 2 sons: James E. II, husband of Tamela Meshey Martin of Strasburg, and Charles J., husband of Anita Brubaker Martin of Manheim Township, 3 grandchildren, Michelle R. Martin, John E. and David J. Martin, and 2 great granddaughters, Tiayna and Tyaira. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ella Louise Martin, and 3 siblings, Violet M. Rineer, Paul C. and Marvin G. Reimold.
A funeral service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, on Friday, May 20th at 11 a.m. with a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Robert Wegehoft will be officiating. Interment will be in the Longenecker's Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Emma's honor to a charity of your choice. shiveryfuneralhome.com