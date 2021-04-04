Emma E. Eshelman-McClune, 93, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Calvin and Mabel (Forrey) Ness. She survived both of her husbands, Earl Edward Eshelman, who died in 1986, and Jay B. McClune, who died in 2007.
Emma worked as a machine operator for Keener Manufacturing. Of the Protestant faith, Emma enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, pinochle, poker, bingo, and spending time in the kitchen preparing delicious meals for her family and canning.
Emma will be greatly missed by five children: Emory Eshelman, husband of Jerry, of Lancaster; Anna McAleer, of Willow Street; Bertha Smith, wife of Gordon, of Leola; Geraldine Huss-Oswald, wife of Barry, of Lancaster; and Lee Ann Jenks, of Ohio; 25 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Lydia Eshelman and Claire Jean Swift; 2 great-grandchildren; 10 siblings; and sons-in-law, David McAleer and Richard Huss.
Funeral Services for Emma will be held at 2:30 PM, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 1:30PM to 2:30PM. Emma will be laid to rest with her husband, Earl, at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Emma's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com