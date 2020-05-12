Emma C. Bussell, 76 of West Lampeter Twp., passed away Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020 at LGH after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster on August 21, 1943 she was the daughter of the late William L., Jr. and Anna E. Steckler Cauler. She was the wife of Charles R. Bussell, Jr. with whom she married May 28, 1966.
Emma graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1961. She had worked in the office for the Harold Smith Company in her earlier years. She was a faithful member of Lampeter UM Church and enjoyed the United Methodist Women's Group. She enjoyed going to the YMCA to swim, gardening, baking, canning, doing crossword puzzles and camping.
"Emma was an outgoing and wholesome lady who dedicated herself to her family." She was definitely always looking after and keeping up with her whole family, both her own and her extended...
Emma will be missed by her husband, Charlie; son, Scott R. Bussell of Columbia and daughter, Linda J. Bussell of Lancaster. She is also survived by her brothers, William L. Cauler, III husband of Corie and Patrick H. Cauler, husband of Judith; sisters, Anna M. Sellers, Mary Sage, Jane Wissler, wife of Chester, Ruth Neff, wife of James, Louise Stevens, wife of Gary and Carolyn Best, wife of Rodney. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas, Sr., James and Edward Cauler and her sister Barbara Arnold.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Emma's funeral services on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11am from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30-11am. Interment will be held in the Colemanville UM Cemetery. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Emma's memory to Lampeter UM Church. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
