Emma B. Seibel, age 79, of 211 Turtle Hill Road, Leola, PA passed away peacefully at her home on January 23, 2023, after battling cancer for several years.
She was born September 1, 1943 in Brecknock Township to the late Samuel and Annie (Burkholder) Martin.
Emma was married to David Seibel on June 3, 1995. David preceded her in death on July 26, 2012, after 17 years of marriage.
Emma was a member at Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church (Mid-Atlantic Fellowship).
She owned Martin's Fabrics for a number of years.
She is survived by one sister, Lizzie, wife of Amos H. Stauffer of Stevens, PA; four brothers, Henry Martin of Elkton, KY; Sam Martin married Anne Martin of Shelby, NC; Lloyd Martin, New Holland, PA; John Martin of Narvon, PA; a sister-in-law, Ella Mae Martin; two brothers-in-law, David Zimmerman, Ephrata, PA, and Ernest Shirk, Thorp, WI; 12 nieces, and 15 nephews.
She is also survived by six step-children, D. Lamar (Janet) Seibel of Vineland, NJ; Marilyn (Frank) Martin of Guatemala; Glenn (Doreen) Seibel of Canon City, CO; Eileen (Lamar) Garmen of Stevens, PA; Jere Seibel of Peyton, CO; Mary Kay (Glen) Fox of Reinholds, PA; 33 step-grandchildren; 164 step great-grandchildren, and 31 step-great-great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are two sisters, Katie Zimmerman and Anna Mae Shirk, and one brother, David Martin.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 6 to 8:00 PM at Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church, 140 Pleasant Valley Road, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 9 to 10 AM, at Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church, followed by funeral service with Bishop Larry Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
