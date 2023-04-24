Emma B. Riehl, 93, of New Holland went to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at her home. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late LeRoy B. and Rachel Bawell Ebersol. She was the wife of the late Elmer L. Riehl who died in 1996.
She was an active member of the Summit View Brethren in Christ Church, New Holland. She held many jobs over her years, including driving taxi for the plain community. Her main hobby which was passed down from her mother was finishing and painting ceramics.
Surviving are: 4 children, Linda R. Shank, Lititz, David E. husband of Drena McLellan Riehl, Mountville, Kathryn S. wife of Keith G. Wilson, Leola, LeRoy A. husband of Dana Armbrust Riehl, New Holland; foster daughter, Dr. L. Ruth Whisler wife of Ken Kuntzelman, Yuma, AZ; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; 4 siblings, Ruth married to Ben Stoltzfus, Ephrata, Daniel married to Emma Ebersol, Lititz, Alvin married to Mary Ebersol, Bareville, Rebecca wife of the late Amos Lapp, Gordonville; sister-in-law, Nancy Ebersol, Bareville. She was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer Ebersol.
Funeral services will be held from Summit View Brethren in Christ, 846 Peters Rd., New Holland, PA 17557 on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2 pm with interment following in Groffdale (Brick) Mennonite Cemetery. Viewing will be on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 6 to 8 pm at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola and Thursday, from 1 to 2 pm at the church. If desired, contributions may be made to Summit View Brethren in Christ Church. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »