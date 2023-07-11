Emma B. Nolt, 90, of Lititz, passed away at home on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
She was married 69 years to Willis W. Nolt. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late John G. and Magdalena R. Burkholder Leid.
Emma was a homemaker and a member of the Groffdale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving besides her husband is a daughter, Esther N. wife of David A. Miller of Manheim; two sons-in-law, Leroy Z. husband of Dorcas Weaver Zimmerman of Marietta, and Lamar H. husband of Lois E. Hostetter Nolt of Lititz; 15 grandchildren, 73 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandsons; and a sister Susanna B. Lemmon of Harrisonburg, VA. She was preceded in death by daughters, Lena L. Zimmerman (Leroy) and Edna L. Nolt (Lamar), 1 grandson, 2 great granddaughters, and by siblings, Amos B. Leid, Elmer B Leid, Ella W. Zimmerman, Ivan W. Leid, John Jacob Leid, Paul E. Leid, Mabel W. Hoover, Anna Mary Leid, and Lizzie Imhoff.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 14, at 9:30 A.M. at the Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, PA with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating, Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Farmcrest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. If desired, contributions in Emma's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
A living tribute »