Emma B. Byler, 95, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on February 13, 2020 to her heavenly home. She was born August 19, 1924 in Morgantown, PA, daughter of the late Jonas and Rachel (Beiler) Stoltzfus. Before moving to Lancaster, PA, 11 years ago, she lived in Clayton, DE, and was a member of Central Mennonite Church, Dover, DE.
Emma, widow of Ervin S. Byler, is survived by 5 living children; Roman (Susie) Byler, Pine Grove, PA; Barbara (David) Martin, Lancaster, PA; Rudy (Naomi) Byler, Smyrna, DE; David (Kim) Byler, Clayton, DE and Rachel Byler, Lancaster, PA. Also surviving are 24 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Ervin; 5 children, Simon, John, Ervin, Jr., Lydia and Martha; 1 grand daughter-in-law; 2 great-grand daughters and 1 great-great-grand daughter. She is also survived by two sisters, Rachel Shetler of Farmville, VA and Naomi Yoder of Meyersdale, PA.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 10:30am on Saturday, February 22 at Central Mennonite Church, 220 West Denney's Road, Dover, DE 19904. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 21 from 6pm to 8:00pm at Central Mennonite Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christian Aid Ministries, 2412 Division Highway, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
