Emma A. Toms

Emma A. (Johnson) Toms, 95, formerly of Willow Street, went home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her current residence (Fairmount Homes). She was the wife of the late Stacy E. Toms, Sr.
Born on September 15, 1924 in Drumore Twp., Lancaster County she was the daughter of the late Errel and Sadie (Rineer) Johnson.
Emma worked in the accounting/payroll department at Sperry New Holland, retiring in 1983. During her employment at Sperry New Holland she also volunteered with the New Holland Ambulance Association. After retirement she and Stacy enjoyed traveling the United States in their motorhome.
She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and was an avid deer hunter who took many whitetail deer at the "Trailer" in Juniata County. She was a Philadelphia Phillies and Dallas Cowboys fan. In her later years she enjoyed going to Delaware Park Casino on day trips with her sister Jean. (And yes, they actually won!)
Emma was a member of the Highview Church of God, Ronks, PA.
Emma is survived by two sons, Carl A. "Andy," married to Ruth A. Kalbach Toms of Willow Street, Bryan A., married to Sandy K. Niederreither Toms of Ephrata; daughter-in-law, Beth A. Miles Toms; five grandchildren, Michelle Toms, Ashley Toms, Kaitlyn Toms, Brynna Toms, and Seth Toms; a great-granddaughter, Allison Brubaker
She was preceded in death by a son, Stacy E. Toms, Jr. (Jack); sisters, Thelma "Toot," Jean, and Dolly; and brothers, Carl, Darwin "Buzz," Don, and Errel "June."
Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend Emma's Funeral Service at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00AM with Pastor Tom Lefever officiating. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Emma's name may be made to the New Holland Ambulance Association, 101 East Franklin Street, New Holland, PA 17557. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. reynoldsandshivery.com