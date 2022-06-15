Emily Victoria Torrise, 18, of Red Lion and formerly of Quarryville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022. Born in Toms River, NJ, she was the daughter of Kelly (Miller) Torrise and the late Carmen J. Torrise.
Emily was a 2021 graduate of Solanco High School. Being a lover of music, she sang with the Smith Singers and the Solanco Chorale. She had been taking online accounting courses through Southern New Hampshire University and had worked at McDonalds in Red Lion. Emily loved unique foods and would rarely turn down the chance to taste something new. She also had a heart for unlovable and unique animals. Emily was well-travelled, having visited all 50 states with her mom.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Lois Melay Petrie and several aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her father and paternal grandparents, Carmen A., and Georgia Torrise; and her paternal grandfather, Kenneth John Miller.
All are welcome to a service celebrating Emily's life at Freedom Life Church, 447 Noble Rd., Christiana, PA 17509 on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 2-3 p.m. Please come dressed in something colorful (except pink).
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Betty White Wild Life Fund at secure.wcs.org or the Peregrine Fund at peregrinefund.org. Online guestbook at:
