Emily Rose Rogers, nee Schultz, born on December 3, 1924, in Philadelphia, PA, passed away quietly on Thursday evening, October 28, 2021. Emily lived an amazing 96 years, attending her two children’s weddings and every one of her 6 grandchildren’s weddings, also watching 9 of her great-grandchildren grow up. Sadly, she will miss her 10th great-granddaughter’s birth in January of 2022.
Emily was the beloved wife of the late George Rogers, Jr. for 71 wonderful years, loving mother to Richard Rogers (Miriam) of Richboro, and June Rogers Shulenberger (Richard) of Lancaster, 6 grandchildren … Gregg Shulenberger (Danielle), Kevin Rogers (Ashley), Eric Shulenberger (Shannon), Kimberly Rogers Raichle (Alex), Brad Shulenberger (Christine), Christa Shulenberger Pearson (Brian) and one niece, Donna Hanchett Atkinson. She had one brother, the late Edward Schultz.
Emily and George resided in Philadelphia for most of their lives before retiring and moving to Brethren Village in Lititz, PA in 2002 where they enjoyed many wonderful years.
Emily worked in her early years but stayed home to raise her family and was a wonderful wife, mother and “Grammy.” Her family was her life. A quiet, gentle woman, Emily was loved by all and will be missed by many.
Condolences may be expressed to the Rogers/Shulenberger families from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike, Richboro, PA. 18954. Interment to follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Emily’s memory to the Brethren Village Benevolent Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To express condolences to the Rogers/Shulenberger families or for directions to the funeral home, please visit www.campbellfh.com