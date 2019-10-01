Emily Malone West, 46, of Lancaster, beloved daughter of Soren and Marian (Bonnie) went home to heaven on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Emily knew well the depth of the human heart, its need for understanding, for safety, for empathy, its capacity to suffer and to rejoice. Her antennae keenly saw the other, and seeing, loved from the unfathomable depth of her heart. She held the truth of life on this earth close and was constitutionally incapable of denying it. The depth of her faith indulged neither falsehood nor fantasy.
Emily attended Sacred Heart School in Lancaster, PA, graduated from Oakcrest High School in Washington, D.C, and completed her undergraduate and Master's degrees with highest honors from American University. Her work as an adolescent therapist for urban youth in Lancaster City was close to her heart. Where dialogue seemed insufficient, her guitar and singer-songwriter gifts came to the rescue. Her voice was like the finest silk woven into priceless garments. She sang from a well of wisdom, wishing only the greatest solace and joy for the listener.
Emily's journey with cancer only increased her concern for those around her. Every heart she met, in any position, was given ultimate dignity, respect, and care. Whether at Lancaster General, Lancaster Cancer Center, Barshinger, or Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster County, her response to every care giver until she was unable was always a thoughtful "Thank you."
Emily is survived by: her parents, Soren P. and Marian R. West of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; her brother, Soren P. West, his wife Karen Crandall West and their two children, Hannah and Bergen West; her brother Christopher R. West, his wife Wendy Weidman West and their five children, John Paul, Thomas, Beth, Isaac and Grace; a brother, Nathan West, her sister Marian Vellieux and her husband Zachary; and her daughter Cady, adopted by Christopher and Nancy Smith and Cady's adopted sister, Maddie Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 558 West Walnut Street, Lancaster, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive visitors at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery 175 Charles Road, Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Emily's honor to the Mariah Fenton Gladis Foundation, PO Box 1435, Paoli, Pennsylvania 19301 or to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17604.
