Emily Mae (Erb) Coffroad, 76, of Lancaster, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at LGH, after an illness. She was the wife of Isaac "Jack" J. Coffroad.
She had worked as a Machine Operator at Exide Technologies, Lampeter for seventeen years until her retirement in 2008. Earlier in life, she had worked at the former Playskool, Lancaster and the former Musser's Market.
Born March 18, 1943 in Martic Twp., she was the daughter of the late Amos E. and Edna M. (Weitzel) Erb and was a long-time member of Mount Nebo United Methodist Church, Pequea.
Also surviving are five daughters and spouses, two step-sons and spouses 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and two sisters; Bertha Railing and Freda Landis.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Mount Nebo United Methodist Church, 673 Martic Heights Drive, Pequea, PA 17565 on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. ( Viewing 2:00-3:00 p.m.) Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. Please Note: Everyone please wear Blue, Emily's favorite color. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Emily's memory to a charity of one's choice.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 320 Blue Rock Road
Millersville, PA 17551
717-872-2266