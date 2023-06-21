Emily M. Hood, 87, of Lititz, PA and formerly of Akron and Ephrata, PA, passed away at the Gardens at Stevens on Friday, June 16, 2023.
She was born in Wernersville, PA, daughter of the late William B. and Helen Williamson McNeal. She graduated from Boyertown High School in 1953 and worked as a Telephone Operator for Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company. She also owned and operated the Second Time Around Thrift Shop while she was living on Vieques Island in Puerto Rico.
Emily was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Ephrata where she had been a bell choir member and helped serve luncheons.
She was also a member of the Akron Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are three sons, Eugene, Michael, and Timothy (Lisa) Cook; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Emily was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Alan Cook, a sister, Mary K. Clemmer, and two brothers, Walter and Charles McNeal.
A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at Our Mother Of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA on Thursday, June 22 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received at the church before Mass from 10 to 11 a.m.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
www.gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »