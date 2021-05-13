Emily Lynae King infant daughter of Alvin Jay and Lillian Rose Esh King of 90 Slaymaker Hill Road, Kinzers, was stillborn on May 11, 2021 at home.
Besides her parents, she is survived by: siblings, Timothy A., Laura B., Lena F., Michael T. Jason A. King, all at home; paternal grandparents, Abram, Jr. and Marian Kauffman King of Gordonville; maternal grandparents, Levi, Jr. and Sadie King Esh. Interment was in Gordonville Cemetery on Monday, May 11, 2021. Furman's- Leola
