Emily Jane Nendza, 94, of Lancaster passed away on November 1st, 2021. She was born in South Fayette Township in Western PA to the late Laurence and Willa Stom. Emily grew up in Bridgeville, PA and following high school she attended art school and was a fashion artist for Gimbels Department Store in Pittsburgh. After moving to Landisville, she became a secretary at Landisville Elementary School until her eventual retirement. Emily’s gift and passion was art, but she also enjoyed gardening and square dancing. She was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church and later the Church of God of Landisville where she was active in all church activities. Emily was a loving mother, foster parent, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Emily leaves behind her sons, Robert, husband of Julie Nendza of Catoosa, OK, Scott, husband of Jean Nendza of Lancaster, six grandchildren and three-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Nendza in 2013; two siblings, Marjorie Gearhart and F. Eugene Stom.
Due to COVID-19, services for Emily will be private. You may view and share pictures and comments on her memorial website at www.forevermissed.com/emily-jane-nendza. She will be laid to rest with her late husband at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Ligonier, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Emily’s name to the Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church St., Landisville, PA 17538. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia