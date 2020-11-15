Emily J. Crane, 93, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Brethren Village.
She was born in Northfield, NJ, to the late Harry O. and Amelia (Barclay) Carlson and was the wife of the late Howard B. Crane.
She was a member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren and attended worship regularly at the Brethren Village Chapel. Her faith in Jesus saw her through all the blessings and burdens of life.
Emily worked off and on as a secretary and telephone operator in Philadelphia while also being a stay-at-home mom for a number of years while her two sons were growing up. She loved spending time with her family and always looked forward to their visits and particularly enjoyed conversations with her grandson, Bret. The last 20 years of her life were spent in Ephrata and Lititz and were among the happiest of her life.
Emily is survived by two sons, Matthew H., husband of Kimberly Crane of Boston, Daniel B., husband of Jennifer Crane of Philadelphia, and a grandson, Bret Crane.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Smith and Florence Harley.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Brian Messler officiating. Interment will take place in the Greenmount Cemetery in Philadelphia.
Memorial contributions in Emily's memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19140.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
