Emily S. Fisher, 10 months, of 665 Sunnyside Rd., Ephrata, passed away at home on Sunday, January 16, 2022 of natural causes. Born in Lititz, she was the infant daughter of Eli B. and Malinda Stoltzfus Fisher and attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her parents are: four siblings, Barbie S., Ruth S., Lydia S., Eli B. Jr., all at home; maternal grandparents, Jacob F. and Rachel Stoltzfus, Leola; paternal grandparents, Stephen and Lydia Fisher, Oxford; paternal great-grandmother, Malinda K. Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand. She was preceded in death by siblings, David, Michael and Becky Fisher.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 from the late home. Interment: Upper Millcreek Cemetery, Leola. Viewing: at the late home till the service. Kindly omit flowers.
Furman’s—Leola
