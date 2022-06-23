Emily Elisa Celli-Hurst, age 44, of Lake Worth, Florida, found eternal peace and comfort in our Lord on June 16th, 2022. Emily was born on June 3rd, 1978, in Lancaster, PA, and was placed into the loving arms of her parents, Kathleen and John Celli. "Em" was described by so many as a kind-hearted, fun-loving, and strong-willed individual with a beautiful and radiant soul. Em enjoyed both the amusing and quiet times making memories with her family and friends, and she loved the calmness she felt when visiting the beach. She had a great fondness and connection to animals, especially with her beloved dog, Goose. Em worked several years at the Rock Irish Pub in Florida and made many treasured friendships with her co-workers and the patrons of the restaurant. Em's most prominent and meaningful thing in her life are her four sons: Zachary, Logan, Grayson, and Gavin. The love, pride, and absolute joy she had for them was immeasurable. Emily's spirit will be forever with us, and she will be greatly missed by all who adored and loved her.
Emily is survived by: her children, Zachary Mansfield and his girlfriend, Abby Levine of Lakewood, WA, Logan Mansfield of Lakewood, WA, Grayson Hurst of Raleigh, NC, and Gavin Hurst of Raleigh, NC; her parents, Kathleen (Sceski) Celli of Manheim, PA, and John Celli and his wife, Sandy of Landisville, PA; her siblings, Christopher Celli and his wife, Melissa of Charleston, SC, and Jamie Bomberger of Lancaster, PA; her nieces and nephews, Alyssa Celli, Jack Mansfield, Sincere Woodard, and Saylor Celli.
A Celebration of Life Memorial for Emily will be at St. Joan of Arc Church, Hershey, PA, by Rev. Al Sceski. It will be held on Saturday, July 9th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow. The mass will also be live-streamed at www.stjoanhershey.org. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is set up for Emily's sons at https://gofund.me/717ecdb2.