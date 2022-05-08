Emily A. Scott, 90, of Riverside, CA, formerly of Lancaster went to be with our Lord on March 22, 2022. She passed peacefully in her sleep. Born in Shamokin, PA on September 25, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Sam and Teresa Lucifer.
She always had a kind word for everyone around her.
She is survived by two sons; Dale Scott of Riverside, CA and Dr. Jeffry Scott of Lancaster; two grandsons, Ryan and Jason both of Riverside, CA. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Randy, Bret and two sisters, Jean and Marie.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30AM on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Family and friends will be received from 10:30AM-11:30AM at the funeral home on Thursday. Flowers will be received. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
