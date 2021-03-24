Emily A. Clarke, 29, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

She was the wife of David E. Clarke, with whom she shared 8 years of marriage this past April 27th. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Mark Miller and Angela Haneman of Lancaster.

Emily had been a homemaker for her family and had worked previously at Integrated Medical Transportation Services in Lancaster.

She loved to go on vacations and travel with her family. She also enjoyed going to the movies and listening to many kinds of music.

In addition to her husband, David, and her mother, she is survived by her beloved children: Zoe, Eli, and Ivy; her sister Amanda Killinger of Mountville, her step mothers: Tammy Fairchild and Carol Miller, and by her step sister Jessica Fairchild.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send her family a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com

